“Lewandowski could win the 2020 Ballon d’Or”

France Football does not exclude the possibility of delivering to Robert Lewandowski the ‘Golden Ball’ 2020, an award that was not awarded last year due to the pandemic. “We must not make hasty decisions. We can think about it but at the same time respect the history of the Golden Ball, which is based on elections,” he said. Pascal Ferré , editor-in-chief France Fototball, at the news portal ‘ Watson ‘.

Messi’s words

Last Monday in his speech, the winner of the Ballon d’Or 2021, Lionel Messi, who got the better of the Polish striker of the Bayern, asked organizer France Football to retrospectively reward the top scorer of the German champions Bayern Munich for his achievements in 2020. “What Messi said was cute and smart“Ferré said. Last year, the elections were canceled due to the pandemic from Covid. Lewandowski was the big favorite. In Monday evening’s elections, the Pole finished second behind seven-time winner Messi. “I didn’t put Messi first. I chose Lewandowski first but I think Messi also deserved the Ballon d’Or“, he concluded.