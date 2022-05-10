Lewandowski disappointed by Bayern’s renewal offer

Midtime Editorial

Even though that him Bayern Munich ensures that the renewal Robert’s Lewandowski steam good wayin Spain point out the opposite. The Pole has received last offer of the Bavarian team, however, it would have upset from exceedingly due to two factors: the money and the duration of the contract.

According Sportthe Polish footballer is outraged with what the German team offered him, since they only put him on the table renew up to one more year (until 2024) with an optional extra season.

As for the money, Lewandowski wins 15 million euros net for campaignmore a bonuses that can reach up to 5 million. The Polish I expected what part of that extra will be part from his fixed salaryHowever, Bayern is not willing, in the first instance, to increase his record.

This situation would have been definitive for the Pole, who would be more than clever to put a point and final to its stage on the Bundesligain which he was a key player for Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

However the footballer wants to continue in the elitefor which he would have order to its agentPini Zahavi, who seek to reach an agreement so that next season he can play with him Barcelona.

For now, both parties, Barcelona and the agent, have not made much noise about the operation at Lewandowski’s request, although could be a matter of days that the negotiations take place cabeither if Bayern don’t change their minds.

