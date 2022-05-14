Lewandowski drops the bomb and announces his departure from Bayern

ANDl Bayern closed out their Bundesliga season with their third draw in a row, after earning a point against Wolfsburg (2-2) in a meeting that featured Robert Lewandowski inside the field and outside of it.

The Polish striker dropped a bomb and confirmed that he would not continue in the German team, in the middle of the rumors on a possible exit towards the FC Barcelona this next market.

“It is quite possible that this was my last game for Bayern. I can’t say that 100% but it may have been. We want to find the best solution for me and for the club.”

Lewandowski, can put an end to his stage in the muniqus team. The striker closed the exercise with 35 goals and three assists. Eleven goals more than the Czech from Bayer Leverkusen Patrick Schick, and thirteen ahead of the Norwegian from Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland.

His possible departure will force Bayern Mnich to look for a substitute up front if they decide to accept his departure. Sbastien HallerAjax striker, emerged as a possible option to relieve one of the best players in the world.

Lewandowski, whose contract ends in 2023, is looking for a change of scenery and the Spanish league could be his destiny. FC Barcelona seems very interested in having Lewandowski for the 2022-23 season.