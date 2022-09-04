Entertainment

Lewandowski equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s record

This Saturday at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, FC Barcelona chained a third victory in a row in the league against Sevilla FC (0-3). Thanks to goals from Raphina, Lewandowski and Garcia, the Blaugrana currently sit second in the table behind Real Madrid.

Silent during the first day, Robert Lewandowski very quickly found the way to the nets. Double scorer in the previous two days, the Polish striker scored for the first time in his career against Sevilla FC.

With now five goals in four matches, the Pole alone takes La Liga’s top scorer rankings and temporarily takes a two-point lead over Benzema in the away duel for Pichichi’s title.

Before him, only Ronaldo and Falcao had such debuts in the Spanish league in the 21st century.

