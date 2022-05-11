Lewandowski gets fed up with Bayern and gets more ‘shot’ than…

Robert Lewandowski’s ‘adventure’ at Bayern Munich seems to come to an end as of July 1. The striker, whose contract with the Bavarian institution expires next year, has made the decision not to extend his relationship with the entity and will do everything possible to leave the Allianz Arena during the next transfer window. The relationship between the Germans and the player is totally ‘fractured’, so the ‘9’ is determined to ‘pack his bags’ to a new destination.

The reason behind the discontent of the winner of the last winner of The Best would be the interest of the ‘German giant’ in Erling Haaland. As reported by the Teutonic newspaper ‘BILD’, the people from Munich tried until the last minute to recruit the future Manchester City striker, although their insistence was in vain. However, this did not sit well with the Bundesliga striker, that he feels little valued by the entity and will force a transfer in the summer market.

In this stage, FC Barcelona starts as a favorite in the ‘race’ since the footballer wants to try the ‘honeys’ of Spanish football. From the Barcelona offices, after the unsuccessful attempt to gain the services of the international with the Norwegian team, they have made the incorporation of the Poland captain a priority. The desire of the azulgranas is to specify the arrival of a top-level figure to lead Xavi’s project for the next few years, and Lewandowski is the main candidate for this.

However, from Bavaria they are not in the business of letting out who has been their ‘star’ since his arrival in 2013. The Germans support the idea of ​​retaining the footballer, who still has one more year on his contract, to try to convince him throughout the next campaign. In addition, in case of accessing a sale, The interested clubs will have to sit down to negotiate with the Germans and pay the amount of money required by the club. This would represent a great obstacle for the Blaugrana, whose financial situation is going through a more than delicate moment, so the operation seems, to say the least, complicated.

The PSG, to the ‘stalking’

Like the Catalans, Paris Saint-Germain would also be following in the footsteps of the Polish striker. From the Parc des Princes they plan a ‘revolution’ in their squad during the summer, which could lead to Neymar’s departure. Likewise, the future of Kylian Mbappé would go through the Santiago Bernabéu, which, a priori, would leave the Parisians without one of their figures. Therefore, the French are preparing for one of these casualties and Lewandowski would be the one chosen to fill the vacancy left by one of the stars of the Gallic team.