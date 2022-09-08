Entertainment

Lewandowski offers himself a record envied by Cristiano Ronaldo

Those who thought that Robert Lewandowski was not a player with Barça DNA are getting their money’s worth. Arrived this summer at FC Barcelona from Bayern Munich and after poult discussions, the Polish striker is trying to get everyone to agree.

Yesterday, the 34-year-old striker scored a hat-trick that speaks volumes about his excellent start to the season and mystified Viktoria Plzen almost single-handedly (5-1). As such, Lewandowski has offered himself a record that a certain Cristiano Ronaldo would not deny.

According to Mister Chip, the former Dortmund goleador thus became the first player to register a hat-trick in three different clubs (Borussia, Bayern and therefore Barça) in the entire history of the European Cup (1955-2022) . Impressive.

Author of a hat-trick against Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday for FC Barcelona’s big debut this season in the Champions League (5-1), Robert Lewandowski (34) seems to be walking on water since his arrival in Catalonia.

