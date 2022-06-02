Lewandowski ready to do anything to leave Bayern, Busquets sends a message to Cristiano Ronaldo – Pause Foot

Sergio Busquets sent a message to Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference. Sergio Busquets can’t wait to see him back on the pitch. As for Robert Lewandowski, he formalized his desire to leave Bayern Munich. FC Barcelona seems interested but finances do not allow them to buy the player according to Javier Tebas.

#Busquets #CristianoRonaldo #RobertLewandowski

The first words exchanged by Mbappé and Benzema during the reunion, Isco tackles Mbappé: https://bit.ly/3mqmJ9j

—————————————

Don’t forget to like, comment and share this video. All remarks are good to take, we will not hesitate to use your feedback for our next videos. Activate notifications if you don’t want to miss anything on Oh My Goal – Actu Foot.

Follow us on all platforms:

YouTube – FC Stories – Oh My Goal: https://bit.ly/33Zo4Ox

YouTube – Oh My Goal – Foot News: https://bit.ly/3aY5gQc

YouTube – What happened? – Oh My Goal: https://bit.ly/3M4Vtsm

YouTube – Oh My Goal – The Best of Football: https://bit.ly/3vuEoSY

YouTube – Oh My Goal – France – Shorts: https://bit.ly/3JE2A92

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3nyCb2L

Instagram: https://bit.ly/2S5jpEo

Twitter: https://bit.ly/2Qyds2F

TikTok: https://bit.ly/3xx8QKH

Oh My Goal: The Weekly | Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3xsREGd

Follow Colinterview on all platforms:

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3cJXvhf

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3lb1yI1

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3CR4zTC

TikTok: https://bit.ly/3LJoaLq

Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3cM5jPg

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3s1yl5S

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3s1yl5S

—————————————

© Oh My Goal – Jellysmack