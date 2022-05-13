Lewandowski rejects Bayern Munich’s renewal to play for Xavi’s Barcelona
It doesn’t go anymore. Robert Lewandowski wants to leave the Bayern Munich in the next transfer window. The striker is forcing him out and refuses to renew the contract that expires in June 2023.
Bayern Munich gives in and puts a price on Robert Lewandowski
As reported this Friday by the German newspaper Bild, the Pole has already communicated to the bayern that you do not accept the proposed renewal offer. ‘Lewa’ is not for the task of prolonging his relationship and even less with the conditions offered.
According to the aforementioned source, the team’s offer is insufficient for the player and his agent, Pini Zahavi: without salary improvement (remaining at 15 million fixed euros, plus 5 million in variables) and one more year of contract.
In the beginning, the bayern had listed the 33-year-old striker as non-transferable, but some disciplinary episodes, which were not expanded by the local press, would have changed the opinion of the board. In addition, they consider that keeping him for a year despite his intentions to leave could harm the locker room and the general performance of the team.
What would be your next destination?
Lewandowski would be doing everything in his power to be able to sign for him Barcelona this very summer. For several weeks there has been speculation about his possible arrival at the Catalan team.
Lewandowski’s conditions to stay at Bayern Munich
However, his own Xavi He had taken care to tone down the rumors alleging that the club’s difficult financial situation would prevent the transfer. In spite of this, the recent decision of the Pole could revive the intentions of the Catalans, who must be reinforced thinking about the next edition of the Champions League.
Bild points to Hasan Salihamidzicsports director of bayern, as the main culprit of the striker’s escape. ‘Lewa’ follows the same steps as his former partner David Alabawho did not accept the renewal offer and signed for the real Madrid as a free agent.
The German champion begins to accept the departure of Robert and they will sit and listen to offers for it. The mission will now be to get a good transfer, because the next campaign could be free.