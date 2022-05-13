Lewandowski rejects Bayern Munich’s renewal to play for Xavi’s Barcelona

2022-05-13

It doesn’t go anymore. Robert Lewandowski wants to leave the Bayern Munich in the next transfer window. The striker is forcing him out and refuses to renew the contract that expires in June 2023.

Bayern Munich gives in and puts a price on Robert Lewandowski

As reported this Friday by the German newspaper Bild, the Pole has already communicated to the bayern that you do not accept the proposed renewal offer. ‘Lewa’ is not for the task of prolonging his relationship and even less with the conditions offered.

According to the aforementioned source, the team’s offer is insufficient for the player and his agent, Pini Zahavi: without salary improvement (remaining at 15 million fixed euros, plus 5 million in variables) and one more year of contract.

In the beginning, the bayern had listed the 33-year-old striker as non-transferable, but some disciplinary episodes, which were not expanded by the local press, would have changed the opinion of the board. In addition, they consider that keeping him for a year despite his intentions to leave could harm the locker room and the general performance of the team.