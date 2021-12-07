Lewandowski: “The Golden Ball? I was disappointed. From Messi words that are not sincere ”

“I was upset, I am sad and dissatisfied”. Robert Lewandowski does not hide his bitterness after the (double) mockery on Golden Ball: after the failure to award the 2020 edition (which he would have won without great doubts), the Polish striker has seen the prestigious ‘France Football’ award blown by Leo Messi for the 2021 season. A real curse.

“From Messi empty words”

A little more than a week after the awards ceremony, Lewandowski returns to the Parisian evening in which Messi, during the celebration of his seventh personal Golden Ball, nevertheless congratulated his rival, admitting that he deserved to win last year. For his part, however, the Bayern Munich striker does not seem to have liked: “Your statements? I wish they were not empty words, but sincere. Even if the idea does not excite me”, he said in an interview with Kanale Sportowym: ” I came close and the fact of competing with Messi makes me understand what level I have reached, but I felt sad “, says the 33-year-old Polish goalscorer.