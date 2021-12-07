Sports

Lewandowski: “The Golden Ball? I was disappointed. From Messi words that are not sincere ”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 15 1 minute read

“I was upset, I am sad and dissatisfied”. Robert Lewandowski does not hide his bitterness after the (double) mockery on Golden Ball: after the failure to award the 2020 edition (which he would have won without great doubts), the Polish striker has seen the prestigious ‘France Football’ award blown by Leo Messi for the 2021 season. A real curse.

The Ballon d’Or is from Messi but I voted for Jorginho: a player is judged by Europeans and Champions

by Paolo Condò

“From Messi empty words”

A little more than a week after the awards ceremony, Lewandowski returns to the Parisian evening in which Messi, during the celebration of his seventh personal Golden Ball, nevertheless congratulated his rival, admitting that he deserved to win last year. For his part, however, the Bayern Munich striker does not seem to have liked: “Your statements? I wish they were not empty words, but sincere. Even if the idea does not excite me”, he said in an interview with Kanale Sportowym: ” I came close and the fact of competing with Messi makes me understand what level I have reached, but I felt sad “, says the 33-year-old Polish goalscorer.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Brazilian GP, ​​Hamilton: “This year we had our wings clipped” | News

4 weeks ago

Parma – Brescia: 0-1 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

6 days ago

Juve: liquidity indicator not respected, for January we need to sell first | Market

6 days ago

“Even at 2-0 we remained in the game, the draw is right”

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button