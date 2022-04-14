Lewandowski’s conditions to stay at Bayern Munich after the failure in the Champions League!

2022-04-13

the future of Lewandowski in it Bayern Munich It is a real unknown. In the last hours rumors circulated of a strong interest on the part of the Barcelona in signing the striker from the following campaign.

Lewandowski to Barcelona? Like this responded Xavi in ​​press conference

The bayernwhich suffered a tremendous blow by being eliminated from the Champions against Villarreal, is aware that he has the best scorer in Europe and will do everything to retain him. Of course, the fact that he ends his contract in 2023 and turns 34 in August complicates everything.

Furthermore, according to the German newspaper bildthe Pole welcomes a change of scenery after spending eight seasons in Munich and would accept one last contract from another great from the old continent.

Although the aforementioned source publishes that ‘Lewa’ and the bayern They do not rule out starting a new round of contacts after the failure in the Champions League. The attacker would have put a couple of conditions to continue at the club: about 30 million gross to renew and never less than two more years of contract (until 2025).