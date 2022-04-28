Lewandowski’s great condition to sign for Barça

The possibility of seeing Rober Lewandowski with the FC Barcelona shirt begins to gain strength. The Pole has a contract with Bayern Munich until June 2023 and, although the Bavarian team wants to renew him, the player is determined to listen to offers and leave Germany, as long as the indicated offer arrives. In that sense, The one from Warsaw will only sign a new contract if the club that wants him offers him at least three fixed seasons.

Robert, who will turn 34 on August 21, considers that his age is no obstacle to remain in the elite of European football until at least 2025, when he would be 37 years old. His 48 goals in 43 games during 2021-22 are his best argument to justify the validity and intact physical form that he retainsbut age is always a determining factor in resolving contracts where there is so much money involved.

Today, strikers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic They have also shown that age does not reduce the goalscoring ability of the ‘cracks’. The Portuguese turned 37 in February and, despite Manchester United’s dismal season, he has managed to score 23 goals in 46 appearances. In the case of the Swede, at 40 years old he has managed to help Milan to continue fighting for the ‘Scudetto’but his physique has taken its toll on him in 2022 in which he has hardly seen any action.

Thus, Lewandowski remains convinced that he can sustain his level for at least three more seasonsbut the Bayern board, at the moment, does not seem to think the same as the Pole. In Munich they believe that a renewal for one more year (until 2024) it would be the most sensible, while in the case of Barça they would also be inclined to offer a contract for two seasons, perhaps with the option of a third year depending on various factors; a contract similar to the one signed by Leo Messi with Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern’s doubts annoy Lewandowski

The position of the Bavarian directive is one of the reasons why the one from Warsaw would be willing to leave. Lewandowski considers that his performance is beyond doubt and, if he asks to renew for two or three years, the club should agree without thinking about it, but at the Allianz Arena they don’t see things the same way. Besides, Robert’s relationship with Julian Nagelsmann isn’t great either., for which a change of scenery might be best for both parties. At the moment, Robert invoices about 24 million euros net per year (2 ‘kilos’ per month). If Barça wants him, they will have to equal or improve this amount to convince him; yes, with a contract for at least three seasons.