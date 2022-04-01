Lewandowski’s reaction when he saw Ochoa and found out that he plays against El Tri

What Lewandoski did when he met Ochoa

April 01, 2022 2:31 p.m.

Robert Lewandowski He is the best striker in the world, despite the fact that the mafias of power did not recognize him. In that sense, the player then joined the group that he will have to face Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

In that sense, the Polish striker already knew of the existence of William Ochoa and that he is one of the most media goalkeepers in Mexico. In this context, the scorer was surprised when he saw Ochoa in a video, but not covering but taking a penalty.

This was the reaction of the scorer, who also expressed his feelings on social networks regarding what will be the group that will be Mexico and the first confrontation that the Poles will have to face, who are going to touch the glory in Qatar. The player on social networks uploaded an art in which he showed the group they are in and the clear objective, to move on to the next phase.

Why did Lewandowski already know Mexico?

The player participated in a dynamic with a commercial car brand, which recorded a video with soccer players Ochoa and Lewandowski.

