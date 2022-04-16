Lewandowski’s wife unleashes rumors about the Pole’s future

Midtime Editorial

The rumors about the future of the star of Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski, don’t stopand now it was player’s wife who generated controversy due to a publication he made on his social networks.

In the midst of the rumors that place the Pole in the ranks of FC Barcelona, Anna Lewandowska published on his Instagram account story that was linked with the possible new destination of the one considered the best player by FIFA in 2020.

“Hi guys! I’m starting to learn Spanish. Do you have any advice? So let me know!” was part of the message you shared from Majorca, Spain, the footballer’s couple 33 years old.

It should be remembered that for a few days there has been talk from the Old Continent about the Possible signing of Lewandowski with BarcelonaIt has even been mentioned that he could sign for three years with the Catalans. Although it should be noted that the Bayern already came out to curb the rumors on his front.

Nagelsmann doesn’t see Lewandowski out

Given the news about the possible output of Lewandowski from the ranks of Bayern Munich, the coach of the German team, Julian Nagelmanncommented that in his opinion the Pole does not want to leave the club to which he arrived from Borussia Dortmund.

“Of course I would like to stay with him. When I talk to him, I never get the impression that he wants to leave.. He always talks a lot about tactical things. We talk about training and game content, about the basic order of the games. He gives the impression that he is thinking about it. For me, that already implies that he would like to stay“, commented the technician.