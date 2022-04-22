Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams, candidates to buy Chelsea

Lewis Hamilton Y Serena Williams they will invest some 20 million pounds (24 million euros) in the candidacy of Martin Broughton, one of the four applicants to buy the English football club Chelseareported this Thursday the British network Sky.

According to this medium, the English pilot of Formula One and the American tennis player will each contribute 10 million pounds (12 million euros) to the consortium led by Broughtonformer chairman of Liverpool and British Airways.

BREAKING | Sir Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams are committing millions of pounds to one of the bids vying to become the new owners of Chelsea Football Club ⬇pic.twitter.com/CXqs0kEdBw —Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) April 21, 2022

The other candidates are ricketts family, owner of the Chicago Cubs; businessman Todd Boehley, co-owner of the LA Dodgers; and the billionaires Stephen Pagliuca Y Larry Tanenbaumwith interests in the Boston Celtics and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The sale operation of Chelsea is managed by the American bank Raine Groupas decided by the still owner of the “blues”, the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovichwhose assets are frozen by the British Government under the sanctions imposed on the Kremlin’s allies for the war in Ukraine.

Also, it will be the London Executive who will have to approve the operation and grant the club a special license so that the sale can go ahead.

Legal issues

Under the current sanctions, Chelsea cannot be soldin addition to the fact that it cannot operate either, in other terms, as in the merchandise sale -their official store is still closed- or deposit money through ticket sales. However, the London entity continues to be very attractive to investors, as shown by the interest of Lewis Hamilton Y Serena Williamstwo of the biggest sports stars in the world.

The Sky chain points out today that the tennis player, winner of 23 “big”, and the pilot, seven times champion of the F1have been in talks for several weeks with the campaign of Broughton to invest in the candidacy.

A source explained to this medium that the inclusion of hamilton Y Williams is a “serious business decision“, as his experience in the development of “global sports brands” is valued.

He also recalled that it is not the first time that sports personalities have invested in a club from the “english premier. Own Lebron James has for a decade a small participation in Liverpool.