Lewis Hamilton asks about 10th place at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

James 2 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 58 Views

Mexico City /

After realizing that he would only manage to finish the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the 10th place, Lewis Hamilton launched a peculiar question on the radio.

“Do they give points for tenth place?”he told Peter Bonnington, your track engineer, implying that he is not used to being located in such a low place for his statistics.

“Yes, we take a point”, he replied; minutes before she had told him “okay Lewis, it’s P10. I’m sorry about that. Shitty result considering all the hard work”.

What happened to Hamilton in Saudi Arabia?

Lewis has shown his frustration, because from qualifying he took the wrong step, being eliminated in Q1so on Sunday it came out on site 16.

“I don’t feel like we had many changes since the last race (Bahrain), it’s only been a few days. What I know is that I couldn’t keep up with the Haas, whatever their performance, they passed me when I overtook Kevin Magnussen early in the race. So we’ve got a lot of work to do, but I know I have a great team and we’ll just keep our heads down and try to improve.”

Who won the Formula 1 GP yesterday?

  • Max Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian GP.

Results Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2022

  1. Max Verstappen
  2. charles leclerc
  3. Carlos Sainz
  4. Czech Perez
  5. George Russell
  6. Stephen Ocon
  7. landon norris
  8. Pierre Gasley
  9. Kevin Magnussen
  10. Lewis Hamilton
  11. Guanyu Zhou
  12. Nico Hulkenberg
  13. Lance Stroll
  14. Alex Alban
  15. Valtteri Bottas
  16. Fernando Alonso
  17. Daniel Ricciardo
  18. Nicholas Latifi
  19. yuki tsunoda

Source link

About James

Check Also

At CR7, Flores sent a luxury play in the Tri and that’s how it all ended (VIDEO)

Marcelo Flores’ Cristiano Ronaldo play with El Tri March 28, 2022 3:25 p.m. The young …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved