Lewis Hamilton asks about 10th place at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

After realizing that he would only manage to finish the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the 10th place, Lewis Hamilton launched a peculiar question on the radio.

“Do they give points for tenth place?”he told Peter Bonnington, your track engineer, implying that he is not used to being located in such a low place for his statistics.

“Yes, we take a point”, he replied; minutes before she had told him “okay Lewis, it’s P10. I’m sorry about that. Shitty result considering all the hard work”.

What happened to Hamilton in Saudi Arabia?

Lewis has shown his frustration, because from qualifying he took the wrong step, being eliminated in Q1so on Sunday it came out on site 16.

“I don’t feel like we had many changes since the last race (Bahrain), it’s only been a few days. What I know is that I couldn’t keep up with the Haas, whatever their performance, they passed me when I overtook Kevin Magnussen early in the race. So we’ve got a lot of work to do, but I know I have a great team and we’ll just keep our heads down and try to improve.”

Who won the Formula 1 GP yesterday?

Max Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian GP.

Results Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2022