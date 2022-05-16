Entertainment

Lewis Hamilton, captured with Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne at SNL’s After Party

New York dressed up then host the SNL After Party in Midtown, an event attended by various personalities from the world of sports and entertainment.

Among the guests, the presence of the pilot Lewis Hamiltonwho was seen chatting with the actresses Selena Gomez and Cara Delvingne.

As for the relationship between hamilton Y Gomez, both boast of a good friendship, they had even been seen together with in 2017 during the InStyle Awards.

Lewis Hamilton and Gómez arriving at the 'Red Carpet'

However, through Twitter, different “fandom” accounts of the 29-year-old were surprised to learn that they were together and wondered about a possible love relationship.

According to US media, the pilot of the Formula 1 also shared moments during the event with Cara Delevingne who wore a red satin suit.

It is worth mentioning that currently both Expensive What Selena They are involved in a series under the name of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ where they play a bridal couple.

Cara Delevingne on the 'red carpet'

For its part, lewis shared through his account Instagramseveral moments enjoying New York after a week ago the Miami Grand Prix where he came in sixth place.

