Lewis Hamilton compares the Miami GP to the Formula One Super Bowl

Pplow Lewis Hamilton, the Miami Grand Prix is going to become the Formula One Super Bowl, and so assured the British, who chatted with Tom Brady about what he has lived in Miami.

I never understood how to, you know, go to football matches Tom… go to see her NBA and knowing how amazing the fanbase is here, the people [es] so passionate about the sport in this country and then not understand why they’re not connecting with our sport,” Hamilton said in an interview with The NFL’s Most Winning: Tom Brady.

The Miami Grand Prix debuts this year in F1 and its venue has presented incredible scenarios that pleasantly surprised all the drivers on the circuit, but in particular, the Mercedes driver.

At one point we didn’t have a Grand Prix here, then we only had one Grand Prix. Now we are expanding. I think this is going to be like our Super Bowl.” Lewis Hamilton

“I am very happy to be in Miami. It’s the first time the sport has been here and the anticipation for this event has skyrocketed,” added Hamilton ahead of this weekend’s Grand Prix, which will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Sebastian Vettel drawing attention to the climate emergency. @LewisHamilton calling for Roe vs. Wade USA abortion precedent not to be overturned. pic.twitter.com/48CHVWwi9z ? Mark Hughes (@SportmphMark) May 5, 2022

Everyone is very excited, but there will be a bit of nerves because there will be a lot of people here and it’s a new circuit.” Lewis Hamilton

“Success is a big thing. And when you’re riding the crest of the wave of success, that’s one thing,” said Hamilton, a seven-time F1 world champion who has had a tough start to the 2022 season with the race car. Mercedes very far from the head. But sometimes one “trips” and “falls,” he added.

“We have the responsibility to lift each other up and make us grow stronger and get closer in those difficult moments, and that we get closer than we ever thought… they say you have to dig deep, but you can always dig deeper. You can always go a little further,” he said.