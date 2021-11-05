Lewis Hamilton, farewell to the world? “Towards the penalty”, from Red Bull a bomb on the champion – Libero Quotidiano





Lorenzo Pastuglia 04 November 2021

“I think Hamilton will still have to serve a penalty.” The councilor of the Red Bull, Helmut Marko, to the German broadcaster n-tv, thus speaking again about the struggle between Max Verstappen And Lewis Hamilton: “I still don’t know if in five or ten positions – says the 78-year-old former Brm in driver F1 in the 70s – but for sure it will be an element that will work in our favor. We have to win the next two races to increase our self-confidence and nervousness at Mercedes ”. The slopes of Mexico City And Interlagos, in fact, they could play in favor of the team of Milton Keynes, but watch out for Mercedes, which with a good aerodynamic approach could seriously worry the Austrian team.





Mercedes, the bill to pay for engines at the end of the season – In Mexico City, in fact, the rarefied area due to the altitude (above 2,285 meters) is the number one danger for the brakes, creating more than one difficulty also in managing the temperature of Pirelli tires. Meanwhile, the scenario with five GPs since the end of the World Championship has been reversed compared to last year, given that the reliability of the Honda engine for the RB has grown a lot and now competes on a par with the Mercedes engine, albeit that of Brixworth. is more performing. Meanwhile Verstappen has introduced a fourth Power Unit In the Sochi GP compared to the three provided for by the technical regulations, Mercedes always had one more, but the Brackley team could not be conservative in terms of mapping and the heat engines are presenting the bill in this season finale.



