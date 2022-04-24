Lewis Hamilton frustrated: ‘I feel like an easy target’

Midtime Editorial

He is -together with Michael Schumacher- the driver with the most World Championships in the history of Formula 1, but this 2022 has been a nightmare for Lewis Hamiltonwho went from dominating the premier category of motorsports with his Mercedes to not even be able to surpass the AlphaTauri in it Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

With a third place as the best result so far, Sir Lewis accepts being frustratedProof of this is the apology that the team’s leader, Toto Wolff, offered him this Sunday after the Italian race for giving him an “unmanageable” car with which the British driver finished up to thirteenth place.

“It’s definitely not easy and we all feel it as a teamI apologize for not having added points, but at least George (Russell) has managed to add for the team”, are Hamilton’s words collected by the media motor sport.

“I feel frustrated, I wanted to move forward and I have become an easy targetbut no one has given up, we go with our heads down to work to get back to competing,” Lewis added about the impossibility of overtaking AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly, who was ahead of him for much of the race.

The worrying thing is that Hamilton was not very enthusiastic ahead of the next calendar date on May 8 in the Miami Grand Prixwhich is part of the calendar for the first time.

“I can’t say I’m particularly excited at the moment (with the next Grand Prix), but I am sure that during the week I will get a positive mood. Tomorrow (Monday) I will be at the factory to work with the guys and see what we can improve,” he declared.

Ferrari has become the new great rival of Red Bull Racing based on the changes implemented for this 2022 in terms of single-seater technology, proof of this is the leadership of Monegasque Charles Leclerc in the Drivers’ World Championship, although Max Verstappen and Checo Pérez closed the gap this Sunday with 1-2 in Imola.

Where is Lewis Hamilton in F1?