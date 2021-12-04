Sports

Lewis Hamilton said he is not comfortable in Saudi Arabia

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton said he is not comfortable in Saudi Arabia, where he is currently for the Jeddah Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the season. Hamilton openly criticized the Saudi regime on Friday for restrictions on women’s freedom and repression of homosexuals, saying among other things, “I don’t feel comfortable, but it’s not my choice to be here. This is how our sport has decided ».

It is not the first time that Hamilton, seven-time Formula 1 world champion, has taken sides against the repressive policies of the countries where he runs: two weeks ago in Qatar he wore a rainbow-colored helmet in support of the LGBT + community , the same helmet that he will also use in Jeddah. Since becoming one of the most famous sportsmen in the world, Hamilton has been using his popularity to support the recognition of people’s fundamental rights and freedoms.

