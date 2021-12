The car in question is a formidable Pagani Zonda 760 LH, a spectacular car that already has a very high ‘list’ value. In fact, it seems that Lewis Hamilton spent 1.6 million pounds to buy it. A special one-off, which is certainly worth even more today, given that it was in the hands of the seven-time World Champion.

According to what emerges from a report that comes directly from the Pagani Zonda Registry, Hamilton’s Zonda hasn’t traveled even 1,000 kilometers since it left the house. The Hamilton driver has had it in his collection for seven long years, which means he has used it very little. We do not know the reasons that led him to decide to sell the one-off, but the British champion got rid of his unique piece, the Zonda 760 LH.

We can imagine that the motivation is definitely not linked to economic reasons, given that the Hamilton car collection is worth around 17 million dollars. It could also be that Hamilton has decided to buy another super jewel to put in pole position in his garage and that he wanted to make room for the arrival of a new supercar, eliminating one of those already owned (and less used). Among the personal information we know about the champion, we know that he is vegan, cares a lot about health and the environment, and in fact he prefers to use Mercedes electric cars for his travels. Will it be a coincidence? Or will a new electric supercar arrive in his garage to replace the newly sold Zonda?

Speaking of the exceptional car, we know that Pagani created this car extremely personalized for Lewis Hamilton (we immediately notice from the name, since the letters LH are the pilot’s initials). The supercar was designed entirely at the request of the champion, has manual transmission and every feature Hamilton desired. The Mercedes driver, in an interview, in the past, had described his Zonda as the car of his dreams, as the car with the best sound among all those he owns. But unfortunately also the worst in terms of handling (other reason why he might have decided to get rid of it?). The supercar has a aspirated V12 engine da 7.3-liter engine designed by AMG capable of delivering the exceptional power of 760 horsepower.