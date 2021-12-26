Lewis Hamilton: sells the Pagani Zonda for 10 million euros

The Mercedes-Benz driver, Lewis Hamilton, sold his beautiful and unique Pagani Zonda. What’s strange about a “simple” sale of cars between individuals? Well, let’s say that the motivations go hand in hand with the attitude on the “pollution factor”. A discourse of ethics therefore. Hamilton was very clear: the cars in his garage will be hybrid or electric. As it happens, an AMG One is about to arrive in the garage. “Better if fully electric,” Lewis said.

For the Principality of Monaco, therefore, he will no longer ride with his Zonda 760 LH, since he has sold it for almost 10 million euros. Okay, it’s not a record value in the car segment, but it’s still a lot, really a lot of money. The proceeds for Hamilton? 8.6 million euros, as he bought it for 1.4 million euros. In short, not bad, he definitely got a good deal. Of course, it is a particular car, since only the color is a purple created by the texture of the carbon fiber.

A car treated in every way, not only because it sprints from 0 to 100 km / h in less than three seconds and because it reaches a top speed of 350 km / h. Just think that from San Cesario sul Panaro, every year they sent technicians to pick up the car in Monte Carlo, to have it perfectly serviced. The 7.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 with dry sump lubrication, modified to 760hp, never caused any problems, according to the driver. In fact, we doubt that they have our holes in Munich. Anyway, jokes aside, the “poor” Zonda has changed hands, and dear Hamilton, the bank account has grown further. Call him a fool.