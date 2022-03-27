Lewis Hamilton was left out in Q1 qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP

The last time Hamilton was left out from the first round was in Brazil 2017

The seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamiltonbecame the protagonist during the classification of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix by being eliminated in Q1.

Jeddah has become a nightmare for Mercedes and this Saturday the team saw how its star driver will start Sunday from the sixteenth position.

The German team failed to even get into a top 5 during the first three practices held and this Saturday Lewis Hamilton was eliminated and fell behind George Russell.

“I had problems with the balance of the car, we are not where we want. Unfortunately we have gone to the wrong place with the settings,” said the British at the end of the session.

Lewis Hamilton was navigating between eleventh and fifteenth position, but with just two minutes on the clock he cooled his tires to start his fastest lap and become the focus of attention on the track.

Lewis Hamilton missed the first cut in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP. Getty

The Englishman posted a 1:30.343, which put him in 15th place, but only seconds later Lance Stroll, from Aston-Martin, crossed the finish line and with a better time. This provoked gestures of surprise and astonishment within the German team, mainly from the director Toto Wolff.

Nobody can believe it! 😱 Hamilton finished in 16th position in Q1 🤦‍♂️https://t.co/o2AjRO1X3d pic.twitter.com/yZHdhVZxTY — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) March 26, 2022

By radio the team informed him that he was in 16th place, to which Hamilton could only say “I’m so sorry, guys.”

The last time he did not advance from Q1 was in Brazilin 2017, where he crashed and had to start from the pitlane.

However, the last time the Englishman failed to advance due to his own performance was in 2010, when he failed to get past Q1 in Malaysia. This caused him to start from 20th place.

I did it for hamilton Contrast with what was done by George Russel, who qualified in fourth position and was behind Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.