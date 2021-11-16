Lewis Hamilton, “we are all surprised”. Bomb on the Mercedes, “rigged” engine? Another earthquake in F1 – Libero Quotidiano





Red Bull-Mercedes: the arrows do not stop. And Milton Keynes launches another in Stuttgart, due to doubts about the new engine mounted by Hamilton in Brazil, a decisive result in the victory of the English over Max Verstappen which keeps the drivers’ World Championship alive Formula 1: “The speed on the straight is quite impressive,” said the team principal after the race Christian Horner – and Max could not do much to defend himself, there was no match. He resisted hard, but he didn’t stand a chance today. We reached a high point in Mexico, while today we led the race for 75% of the duration. It is always difficult to accept defeat when you have led for so many laps, but this was against expectations. I think Max did an amazing job of keeping Lewis behind for so long. Yesterday we saw that the pace of that car was simply unstoppable ”.





Marko: “Max drove to the limit to contain him” – Doubts and arrows also came from the Red Bull director, Helmut Marko, to the TV station Orf: “We have not seen an engine like that of Mercedes in recent years, as far as I can remember – he analyzed – They did a masterpiece to put such a rocket on track in this crucial phase of the World Championship. Hamilton won on the straights, while Max was on average two to three tenths faster in the center sector. He risked everything, he had to drive to the limit. Obviously this also affected the tires. But it was the only way not to get caught on the straights. If they manage to maintain engine performance until the last race, it won’t be good news for us ”.





Alonso: “Mercedes shoots into a bigger basket” – Who joins the choir is also the two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, Hamilton’s former mate in McLaren and always direct in his statements: “We were all surprised to see a driver with 25 penalty positions who ends up winning the race anyway – commented the Alpine guide – the superiority of this weekend it was clear. This is nothing new in Formula 1, they have won the last seven championships with this superiority and so it is. It is up to the rest of the teams to try to catch up with them, improve the package, aerodynamics, etc. Red Bull have done a better job this year and they are leading the championship, but Mercedes has shown they will not give up ”. And again: “It is as if Stuttgart shot into a bigger basket than the rest of the teams. Despite the efforts of rivals, the advantage is still considerable. You score points in a large basket and you have to score them in a smaller one: you always lose ”.



