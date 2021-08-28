Lewis Pullman

The American actor was chosen for the film directed by Gary Dauberman

After so many rumors the confirmation has arrived: it will be Lewis Pullman the protagonist of the film based on the novel “Salem’s Lot” from Stephen King.

It will be directed Gary Dauberman, who has already co-written the two horror films “It” and “It – Chapter Two” based on the novel of the same name by the American writer.

According to reports exclusively by “The Hollywood Reporter” Lewis Pullman would have obtained his role more important in career in New Line’s adaptation of Stephen King’s bestseller, which will begin shooting in September in Boston.

Lewis Pullman, a writer who will discover …

Pullman will play Ben Mears, Writer that returns to his home d ‘childhood looking for inspiration for his next book and discovers that his hometown is prey to a vampire.

Lewis Pullman is the son of Bill Pullman, the famous protagonist of “Independence Day”. Lewis made his film debut alongside his father in the western “The Ballad of Lefty Brown“In 2017 but became famous above all for films”The Strangers: Prey at Night“,”7 unknown in El Royale”And for the George Clooney miniseries“ Catch-22 ”.

“Salem’s Lot“Was already readjusted In the 1979 with the two-part TV miniseries “The Nights of Salem” by Tobe Hooper, which became a film distributed in cinemas in Europe. In 1987 the film “Vampires of Salem’s Lot” was produced following the events of the 1979 miniseries.

