Lex Friedman, the scientist who fights Elon Musk

Lex Friedman is an MIT professor and researcher who has been associated with some of Silicon Valley’s best-known personalities. Is friendship with elon musk, but also with Mark Zuckerberg. Controversial comedian Joe Rogan or actor also on his contact list Georges St-Pierre, All these people have something in common and that is practice martial arts, But away from these ground fights, his relationship with Ivanka Trump or pilot Danica Patrick also attracts attention.

since Elon Musk will challenge Mark Zuckerberg to battle Expectation has done nothing but grow. People like Lex Friedman, of course, have been in charge of giving wings to this madness. And the thing is that his relationship with the owner of Tesla is such that the billionaire is one of the few people in the world with whom he dares to pose with a smile.

However, it is fashionable to fight for appearances, you just have to look at the success of the evening organized by Ibai Lanos every year. In this latest edition he fills the Wanda Metropolitano and another 1.5 million people come together to follow him online. Definitely, Intensification of masculine energy is still a trend,

Russian and Jewish origin

But Lex Friedman is much more than a friend to various celebrities. Born in Tajikistan, of Russian and Jewish descent, Your role as an expert in artificial intelligence And it’s highly valued in Silicon Valley. His career began at Google, where he studied computational learning. He later became a research scientist at the Massachusetts University of Technology (MIT), the most popular of these fields in the United States.

His area of ​​knowledge has led him to work with some of the most famous figures in the tech world, such as Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg. Their specialties mainly focus on artificial intelligence. The science behind semi-autonomous cars (Like Tesla).

top level interview

One of the best examples of his significant influence is in his podcasts, where he tackles a variety of issues Topics related to not only technology but also politics, For example, one of the issues he discusses in depth while interviewing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his show is the Israel–Palestine conflict. Pro-Palestinian media claimed that his interview was full of lies, as insisted by the interviewer himself.

Also the Palestinian writer Mohammed al-Kurd, the musician Kanye West, the actor Matthew McConaughey or the American lawyer and politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and these are just a few of the list of more than 300 guests.

The title of the show is The Lex Friedman Podcast Launched as part of an artificial intelligence course, However, when the time came, he changed the name to include more diverse themes: “technology, history, philosophy, love and power.” from your last fifty interviewers there are only seven womenFour of them are scientists, another is the star of adult content on platforms like OnlyFans.

personally, Lex has no known partners. In 2021, during an interview with married Joe Rogan, the scientist asked him for advice on how to find love. What the former athlete replied was that we need to focus on being a good potential lover and giving something to the person we want by our side.

In that sense, the MIT professor could claim that plays guitar and piano, speaks two languages, is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt… and has been associated with some of the most famous people in the world. Of course, maybe Lex isn’t your type of person if the energy of a Capital Raider doesn’t go with you.