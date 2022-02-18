Lexus NX, an SUV with an ecological vocation that helps save the world in ‘Moonfall’

Cars have always had a considerable role in the world of cinema. James Bond himself, possibly the most charismatic film character in history, has a broken heart in all his films because of cars. And it is that agent 007 is as famous for his dalliances with secret service companions as for his excessive automobile devotion. Given that the celluloid and motor sectors have shared an era, it is logical that their trajectories run permanently in parallel.

In the old days, the team of people responsible for making a film decided which cars were the most suitable for appearing on the screen. But in recent times everything has changed. The powerful movie industry has long since discovered that its titles can play an important role as marketing platforms, in order to drive multi-product commercial campaigns. The motor sector, always in search of the most appropriate channels to publicize its novelties, launched into signing contracts with any production company capable of filming interesting films for its brand-new mechanical stars.

Scene from the movie ‘Moonfall’ in which a Lexus appears” lexus

Lexus, which until now had remained outside the universe of cinema, has decided to monopolize a shocking debut on the world’s main screens. The Japanese firm takes advantage of the magnificent showcase it represents moonfall, destined to be one of the highest grossing films of the season, to reinforce the commercial launch campaign for the second generation of the NX, an SUV with an ecological vocation. In this science fiction odyssey, it is about saving the planet we live on, subjected to the threat exerted by the mysterious displacement of the Moon’s orbit with respect to the Earth.

The director of this interesting film, released in theaters around the world during the month of February, is Roland Emmerich, famous for such popular titles as independence day, Tomorrow and 2012. Actor Charlie Plummer, who plays a character named Sonny Harper in the film, gets behind the wheel of a Lexus NX for a fast-paced three-minute action sequence. For her part, the actress Halle Berry, characterized on this occasion as Jo Fowler, uses a Lexus GX, the representative vehicle enjoyed by the fictitious members of the government.

The Lexus firm takes advantage of the magnificent showcase that ‘Moonfall’ represents Reiner Bass

But the involvement of the Toyota subsidiary, which specializes in luxury cars, in the film goes a step further than usual. Not surprisingly, the actor Michael Peña, who in moon fall plays a character named Tom Lopez, works in fiction as a commercial advisor for Lexus, who even stars in a scene filmed inside a dealership. The repertoire of the film directed by Emmerich also includes the participation of stars such as Donald Sutherland, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley, famous for his appearance in the series Game of Thrones.

Marketing campaign

The intention of the marketing campaign promoted by the automobile brand is to emphasize the intuitive technology of its new model and the feeling of connection that it is capable of establishing with its owners. If the new Lexus NX stands out for anything in the automotive sector, it is precisely because of its advanced connectivity compendium and its capacity for innovation in terms of safety. As a result of the collaboration with the film company that promoted the film, an advertisement entitled enjoy the ridewhich presents the vehicle in spectacular maximum action images.

Lexus NX is able to connect with its owners lexus

Disassociating itself from its cinematographic facet, a car like the brand new Lexus has been born to assume an important role in the path of transition towards electric mobility that is currently characterizing the European automobile market.

The second generation of this SUV consists of a range made up of two versions, which share an ecological vocation. The NX 350h has a hybrid propulsion system, which combines gasoline and electricity in search of maximum energy efficiency. The NX 450h, meanwhile, is the Japanese brand’s first plug-in hybrid, and stands out for its electric range, approved at 70 kilometers in the demanding WLTP combined cycle.

Interior of the new Lexu NX lexus

Data sheet

Lexus NX

Engines: The NX 350h is a 244 hp hybrid, while the NX 450h is a 309 hp plug-in hybrid

Autonomy: The battery of the maximum version homologates 70 kilometers, but in the city it can reach one hundred

Transmission: The plug-in hybrid is associated with all-wheel drive, while the hybrid is available in 4×2 and 4×4

Speed: The new model manufactured by Lexus can circulate in electric mode up to a speed of 135 km/h

Efficiency: Thanks to its electric autonomy, the NX 450h officially consumes one liter of gasoline every hundred kilometers

Prices: The minor configuration starts at 49,000 euros, while the superior alternative is worth 65,700 euros

