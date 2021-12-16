Lexus RZ 450e, first images of the new electric SUV

This is the second 100% electric Lexus after the UX 300e. This new car does not derive from an existing combustion model and is based on the new e-TNGA platform . For the time being, the Japanese automaker hasn’t revealed any details about the powertrain. The images clearly show that the Direct4 system will be present which optimizes the torque sent to the individual wheels. So, surely there will be two electric motors and four-wheel drive.

Lexus RZ 450e is a new electric SUV which should debut in the first half of 2022. Yesterday, Toyota presented its new plan related to electric cars and also briefly showed the first images of the vehicle. Although closely related to the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, Lexus’ new electric SUV will offer a different look.

Toyota and Subaru electric SUVs are also offered with a 160 kW dual electric motor powertrain. However, probably the Lexus model will have much more power. After all, the concept car from which it derives could count on a power of 400 kW with 700 Nm of torque. There are no details on the battery either. Toyota and Subaru models can count on a 71.4 kWh accumulator but even in this case it is possible that the RZ 450e may have a higher capacity battery, especially if it will have a more powerful powertrain. Lexus, for the concept car claimed a 90 kWh battery.

However, this is speculation since, at the moment, Lexus has not provided information on the powertrain. For this information we will have to wait for the presentation of the electric SUV. Lexus didn’t even show pictures of the interior of the future RZ 450e. However, we already know that the SUV will also feature electronic steering.

A very interesting model on paper that will be able to offer performance, a high-level driving experience and premium content like any Lexus. This SUV will be very important to Lexus’ strategy which from 2030 will only offer electric cars in the markets of Europe, North America and China.