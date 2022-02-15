Lexus unveils its electric supercar with a range of over 700 km – Corriere.it

The next electric Lexus is characterized by a sporty line and solid state battery. Super performance: 0-100 in less than 2 seconds

Lexus has released a series of new images and a teaser video of his next battery electric sports car. The model was unveiled in concept form on December 14, 2021, during the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) event held by Akio Toyoda, President of Toyota Motor Corporation and Lexus Brand Holder. The new images, however, give a more precise idea of ​​what the new range of the Japanese house will look like.

A new generation of sports cars The new sports car is part of a complete range of electric vehicles that Lexus will launch by 2030. In fact, the brand in Europe and the United States will only offer new battery-powered vehicles by that year. From a stylistic point of view, the new Lexus, the spiritual heir of the LFA, is distinguished by a dynamic style, with a sharp bodywork and a steeply sloping roofline that flows towards the tail. The low ground clearance is also striking. The designers, free of the constraints imposed by the heat engine, were able to devise a completely new style, albeit with traditional proportions.

Up to 700 km of autonomy The car, according to what has been communicated by the house, will be the first to be equipped with the solid state battery, which should guarantee up to 700 km with a full tank. Acceleration will be super sporty, given that 0-100 is less than 2 seconds.

