Lexus will bring the stars to the red carpet of the Rome Film Fest

ROME – After the Silver Ribbons, the Lexus brand is once again the protagonist in the entertainment world. For the second consecutive year, Lexus will be the official car of the Rome Film Fest with a range of 38 low environmental impact cars that will bring actors, directors and well-known faces of the show, protagonists of the film festival, to the red carpet. The presence of the luxury brand of the Toyota group, however, is not limited only to the catwalks but reaches the big screen, with the participation in the production of the docufilm “Luigi Proietti called Gigi”, by Edoardo Leo (Lexus brand ambassador), produced by Fulvio and Paola Lucisano with Paola Ferrari and Edoardo Leo. The documentary, a tribute to the great artist who died last year, is an Italian International Film and Alea Film production with Rai Cinema in association with Politeama and in collaboration with Lexus. The screening of the docufilm in preview is scheduled at the Rome Film Festival on Saturday 23 October, at 9.30 pm in the Sala Petrassi. “To unite Edoardo Leo and Lexus a vision of values ​​of the world, founded on the desire to arouse unrepeatable emotions, to enhance the talents and craftsmanship that are hidden behind each work – they explain to the headquarters – A path outlined for some time that has seen Lexus always looking for contexts and initiatives that can best convey their founding values ​​and protagonist of the main Italian cinema events “.

The participation of the Lexus brand at the Rome Film Fest is then underlined with the presence of the LS flagship and the NX SUV in the new and highly anticipated Marvel Studios film “Eternals” which will conclude the film festival. A presence that follows a path of collaboration in some of the films and with the most visionary directors of the great international cinema: from “Minority Report” by Steven Spielberg to “Valerian” by Luc Besson, from “Men in Black” to “Black Panthers ”by Marvel Studios, all films that showed a new vision of the future. Also on the occasion of the Rome Film Fest, Lexus will promote “Poltrone Rosse”, a crowdfunding initiative promoted together with the National Union of Theater and Audiovisual Interpreters (Unita), which wants to offer support for the relaunch of the entire sector and support interpreters. For the entire duration of the event there is a row of red armchairs, where actors, well-known faces but also simple cinema fans can sit down to tell their passion for the big screen, anecdotes and curiosities. To sit on the “Red Armchairs” it is necessary to purchase a “ticket” with a free offer, the proceeds of which will be donated to Unita projects. (Maurilio Rigo)