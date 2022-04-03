LFP batteries can hasten the end of lithium nickel-rich batteries (NCM) – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

Lithium ferrophosphate (LFP) batteries suffer from offering a lower energy density than batteries rich in nickel formed by nickel, cobalt and manganese (NCM), but they have a clear advantage over them. The raw materials that form them are abundant and available in various countries around the world. As a result they are less expensive. On the other hand, nickel prices are skyrocketing which makes LFP c batteries more advantageous.our technology is evolving little by little, as shown by the latest generations with densities greater than 200 Wh/kg compared to 250-270 W/kg for nickel.

The supply chain problems that have occurred in recent months or the armed conflicts that can interrupt transport and raise fuel prices are a sign that markets cannot depend of a workforce or resources that may not be available due to political decisions.

Latest presentations of LFP batteries

LFP (LiFePO4) batteries are still the best cobalt-free battery technology widely available that allows electric cars to compete with their internal combustion engine alternatives, in price and availability while waiting for sodium ion batteries to be manufactured on a large scale. The development in LFP battery technology can allow the massification of electric cars, so reaching an energy density of 200Wh/kg has been a target for a long time

SVOLT has confirmed that it has been able to reach an energy density of 200Wh/kg with its current cobalt-free LFP battery technology, and which are currently available for purchase by car manufacturers who wish to implement them in their electric cars. By also incorporating CTP (cell-to-pack) technology, which eliminates modules within the pack batteries have no modules, the GCTP (gravimetric-cell-to-pack) ratio of 90% is standard, which means that at the of package the density of these batteries is 180 Wh/kg, according to the portal PushEVs.

Later in 2023, SVOLT expects to raise these density numbers and reach 230Wh/kg with the same LFP technology, which means around 207 Wh/kg at battery level.

the chinese website gasgoo reports that Volkswagen partner Gotion High Tech plans to start production of an LFP battery with an energy density of 230Wh/kg before the end of this year. It already has similar batteries with an energy density of 210 Wh/kg already in production. By comparison, the energy density of current cells using cobalt and nickel is around 250 to 270 Wh/kg. “At that time, ternary lithium batteries will be replaced by LFPs on a larger scale at Gotion,” said Li Zhen, CEO of Gotion, at the China EV100 Forum 2022 this week.

However, Gotion continues to invest in new ternary battery technologies that use reduced amounts of nickel and cobalt. It hopes to bring the production of a semi-solid state battery with an energy density of 360 Wh/kg in the near future. Volkswagen is working closely with Gotion and will become the beneficiary of its battery research and development efforts.

FLP vs. NMC

Making an analogy between combustion engines and batteries, NCM technology could be considered to be the large 6 or 7 liter V8 engines, which few people choose, while the 2 liter turbo engines, which can move all kinds of vehicles are the main engines that manufacturers choose. These would represent LFP batteries standing out from the rest as economical batteries until sodium ion batteries become available.