LG: 3 months of Apple TV + to owners of Smart TV 2016 – 2021

LG will offer three months of Apple TV + subscription to all owners of one Ultra HD or 8K compatible Smart TV belonging to the 2016 – 2021 range. The promotion will be available in over 80 countries from 15 November. To join, simply follow the instructions contained in the specific page of the LG Content Store or by clicking on the banner that will appear on the home page. In the press release, reference is made to codes to be redeemed by February 20, 2022; the release of the same will instead stop a week earlier, on 13 February 2022.

Note that the three free months will not be available to anyone: in the footnotes it is specified that the offer is valid only once for each television and only for new subscribers. Upon expiry, the plan is automatically renewed at the price in effect in the country of residence (obviously it is possible to cancel the renewal). Finally, a valid payment method associated with your Apple ID is requested. This initiative cannot be combined with Apple One or with any other offers or free trials.

The Apple TV + catalog includes titles such as the comedy series “Ted Lasso” with Jason Sudeikis, “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon, the “Foundation” series inspired by the series of novels written by Isaac Asimov, “Dr. Brain”, a Korean series based on the webtoon of Hongjacga available from November 4 and “Finch”, a science fiction film featuring Tom Hanks coming November 5th. Streaming supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and voice interaction on compatible models.