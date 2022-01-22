LG 43UP76906LE, the low cost smart TV at an all time low

The new switch off of digital terrestrial took many by surprise. Despite having been announced for some time, the change in frequencies made necessary for the introduction of a new standard (and to leave the radio spectrum free for 5G and other technologies) has left many Italians with televisions in fact useless and unusable. If you’ve found yourself in this situation, you have two ways to go: buy a DVB-T2 decoder or take the old TV to a disposal center and buy a new one.









And although many have opted for the first option (a DVB-T2 digital terrestrial decoder costs just over 30 euros), many others have opted for the purchase of a brand new TV. Also because finding one on offer is now extremely simple: on Amazon, just to give an example, there are all sizes and budgets. The LG 43UP76906LE, for example, is among Amazon’s top offerings today: available at the lowest price ever, guarantees excellent video quality (it is equipped with 4K Real technology) and advanced functions for lovers of movies and video games. A product of mid-range, but with a decidedly interesting price and features: buying it, in short, you will not be disappointed.

LG 43UP76906LE, features and functionality

Equipped with a 43-inch LED panel, the LG 43UP70906LE mounts a quad-core chip capable of enabling the functionality of theartificial intelligence AI ThinQ. The system developed by the technicians of the Korean manufacturer does not only help automatically optimize playback of the content we are watching, but provides a variety of features that enhance the viewing and entertainment experience.

Thanks to Real 4K function, for example, movies and TV series will feel more real than ever, while the FILMMAKER mode preserves the aspect ratio, colors and frames desired by the director of the film we are watching. Game Optimizer instead it is the mode designed for gamers, which allows you to optimize the video settings for consoles and video games.

To “move” the whole we find the webOS 6 operating system, the latest version of the platform developed by LG and one of the most advanced in the smart TV ecosystem. In this way it will be possible to install apps for audio and video streaming (such as Prime Video, Netflix or Prime Music, just to name three examples), games and much more. Furthermore, thanks to the compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, it will be possible to control the TV with simple voice commands: to change the channel, increase or decrease the volume or launch one of the installed apps, simply “talk” with the remote control and wait a few moments.

LG 43UP76906LE on offer at an all-time low: discount and price

As mentioned, the 43-inch LG smart TV with FILMMAKER mode and Game Optimizer is on offer on Amazon at the lowest price ever. This is thanks to the 17% discount on the price list (about 80 euros savings) which brings the price down below the 400 euros threshold. The LG 43UP76906LE costs 399.99 euros, with the possibility of buy it in installments at zero interest either through Amazon services (but not all users can access this possibility) or through Cofidis. In the first case, it is possible to pay in 5 monthly installments of 80 euros; in the second case, however, it will be possible to choose the amortization plan from various options available.

