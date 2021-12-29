LG announces the OLED EX panels with brightness increased by 30% and more accurate colors – Nerd4.life

Tech

LG announces the OLED EX panels with brightness increased by 30% and more accurate colors

LG Display announced the new technology OLED EX, able to increase brightness by 30% compared to conventional OLED panels and improve visibility of details, all with thinner bezels.

The new features of the EX OLED panels, where “EX” stands for “evolution” and “experience”, is due to two important changes. The first is the use of organic elements in deuterium for the structure of the panels as opposed to those based on hydrogen used in the past, which will allow an increase in the brightness of the screens while maintaining high efficiency in the long term.

LG introduces OLED EX technology

The second is using a advanced algorithm based on machine learning for image processing. According to LG, the latter element takes into account the contents displayed by the user for each of the OLEDs of a screen, up to 33 million for an 8K panel, optimizing the input energy of the panel to better manage the brightness and reproduce images and colors as faithfully as possible. Furthermore, as mentioned at the beginning, LG’s OLED EX will also boast about 30% thinner bezels. For the 65-inch model, the company estimates that it will go from 6mm to 4mm for the edges.

The new OLED EX technology will be integrated into the panels produced by LG in second quarter of 2022. We will certainly know more during the course of the CES 2022 in Las Vegas which will take place between 5 and 8 January 2022.

