LG Display announces OLED EX: 30% brighter OLED TV thanks to deuterium

LG Display today announced the unveiling at CES 2022 of a new generation of OLED panels for televisions called OLED EX, an acronym that stands for Evolution and eXperience. According to the press release issued by the company, the technology consists of two aspects: new OLED materials and new artificial intelligence algorithms. The result is screens with a brightness higher than 30% compared to the previous generation, which will also be characterized by thinner bezels, with a reduction in thickness of 30%. Production will begin at plants in South Korea and China starting in the second quarter of 2022.

Deuterium to improve efficiency and brightness

The main novelty, according to the LG Display press release, concerns the use of deuterium, an isotope of hydrogen, in the organic materials that make up the OLED emission layers of the panel: “LG Display has successfully converted the hydrogen contained in the emissive organic elements into stable deuterium for the first time“writes the company,”applying the compounds to the OLED EX panel for the first time. The deuterium compounds allow the display to emit more intense light, maintaining high efficiency for a longer time “.

According to several sources, deuterium is used to replace normal hydrogen in the blue OLED layer, allowing to extend the efficiency and longevity of the material, which will be supplied by the American chemical giant DuPont.

Machine learning to improve efficiency

LG Display has also placed emphasis on a new “customized algorithm“based on machine learning that allows you to better control the new panel. In the words of the company,”the algorithm predicts the usage intensity of up to 33 million OLED devices of an 8K display after studying individual viewing patterns, and precisely controls the energy input into the display to accurately express the details and colors of the display. video being played“Beyond the marketing language, what we can guess is that LG Display has developed new panel power control algorithms in order to improve the handling of brightness peaks.

As mentioned, LG Display plans the introduction of EX technology in the production lines of Paju in South Korea and Guangzhou in China in the second quarter of 2022, a period that suggests that the new panels can be reserved for the top of the range of the main producers. More news could come next week, with the 2022 edition of the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas.