LG Display’s new transparent OLEDs will be at CES 2022. There is also a living room version

LG Display will present the new concepts of its transparent OLED screens at CES 2022, diversifying them by lines and intended use. This is how OLED Shelf, Shopping Managing Showcase, Show Window and Smart Window were born.

LG Display has been working on transparent OLED screens since 2014. It was 2017 when it showed the first 77 ”which was also flexible, and in 2019 LG Business Solution officially launched LG OLED Transparent screens for the commercial sector.

OLED Shelf, put two transparent screens in the living room



The OLED Shelf that will be presented at CES 2022 is composed of two 55 “transparent displays mounted vertically one after the other and fixed on a wooden shelf on the wall from which they seem to descend.

LG Display says the OLED Shelf is ideal for the living room, therefore also for domestic use, and which can display art, a television program, or one on each of the two screens at the same time. An artistic creation can also be installed on the wall behind it, which would be visible when the screens are off. And the device can also drop an opaque film which would make the images shown on the screens more “vivid”.

LG OLED Display Shelf

Shopping Managing Showcase to better explain the items on sale



The Shopping Managing Showcase, on the other hand, has a more “corporate” name and is designed for luxury department store chains. It is a more traditional transparent OLED but it is mounted on an all-wood structure. Its transparency can superimpose a graphic on the articles behind it to better explain them, or to highlight some of their parts. In the screen image, for example, you can see a textual overlay that moves to identify this perfume.

LG Display Shopping Managing Showcase

Show Window, the transparent showcase that is an OLED screen



Show Window consists of four 55 ”clear OLED screens that could act as a dynamic sign for a shop or to highlight the products in the windows being able to change graphics and descriptions according to the goods on display. Some versions of Show Window can already be found in the Musinsa fashion store in Seoul, as well as in art exhibitions at the Smithsonian and 180 The Strand in London, inside some windows of subway cars in China and Japan, and it was used in a Bulgari review.

LG Display Show Window

Smart Window, transparent video conferences



Finally, LG Display is also developing Smart Window, a transparent OLED screen that can be used for video conferences or corporate presentations, but for which it has not provided any images.