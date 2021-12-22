LG DualUp, a 16:18 monitor is coming for the ‘sick’ of multitasking: ‘Two is better than One’ | CES 2022

Many of the ‘office’ peripherals that have been developed over the years have based their specifications on the size and needs of companies’ desks. The last two years of the pandemic, however, have definitely changed the cards on the table and many have had to derive more than a remote workstation (and distance learning) within the home, often drawing on very confined spaces.

The workstations, therefore, now show very different needs and manufacturers are trying to imagine new designs to better meet the needs of consumers. LG puts on the plate, in this regard, a very interesting proposal: LG DualUp Monitor.

‘Two is Always Better Than One‘the motto with which it is presented, but which in our latitudes will surely become’Two is better than one‘. Basically how to have two 21.5-inch displays stacked on top of each other. The result is a warning with aspect ratio 16:18 with resolution Square Double QHD (2560 x 2880 pixels). According to LG technicians, having the displays stacked vertically is a more ergonomic solution, limiting the horizontal movements of the neck to turn the head from one side to the other.

The LG 28MQ780 DualUp monitor offers 300 nits of maximum brightness and 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. Particular also the Ergo support, designed to attach to tables and desks of different thicknesses, without therefore occupying precious workspace. The monitor offers two HDMI ports, and three USB-C ports, which can also provide charging power up to 96W for connected devices.

In addition to this particular display, LG is also expanding its UltraFine range with a 32 inch 4K UHD Nano IPS Black 32UQ85R, again with 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space: in this case the panel allows 400 nits of maximum brightness, a contrast of 2,000: 1 and HDR10 support. As already seen on the UltraFine OLEDs, it will also carry the probe for self-calibration.

In both cases we find integrated speakers.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!