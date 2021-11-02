LG is offering three months of Apple TV + for free

Starting November 16, LG Smart TV owners in over 80 countries will be able to take advantage of a three-month free trial of Apple TV +. The promotion applies to all 8K and 4K models of the TV series first released from 2016 to 2021, and is available to those who sign up for the Apple TV + initiative by February 13, 2022.

To take advantage of the offer, simply log in to the LG Content Store and follow the instructions on the screen or click on the Apple TV + advertising banner on the main screen of LG TVs. Apple TV +, available on all LG Smart TVs, is the first video subscription service with original content only and is home to some of the most famous names in the current film scene.

The platform features critically acclaimed original films and TV series, including the global hit comedy series Ted Lasso, starring and produced by Jason Sudeikis, The Morning Show, starring and produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and the epic building saga. World Foundation, the first television adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s iconic book series. New titles will make their debut just this week, such as Dr. Brain, the first Korean original language series based on Hongjacga’s popular webtoon, and Finch, with Tom Hanks marking the follow-up to Greyhound’s global smash hit on Apple TV +.

To better enjoy the entire programming of Apple TV +, LG’s Smart TVs are equipped with the best audio and video technologies: Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision IQ guarantee an immersive experience for all Apple TV + titles mastered with cutting-edge technologies by Dolby.

To make the viewing experience on models starting from 2018 even easier and more enjoyable, LG’s pointer remote control lets you navigate Apple TV + content quickly and intuitively. Viewers can search, discover and start watching Apple’s streaming service content by simply pointing the remote control or using voice commands thanks to the built-in microphone.