LG OFFERS THREE MONTHS FREE APPLE TV + TRIAL

The first promotion of its kind that allows owners of LG Smart TVs to discover Apple Original content for free for a limited time

From November 16, LG Smart TV owners from more than 80 countries will be able to take advantage of three months of Apple TV + free trial1. The promotion applies to all 8K and 4K models of the TV series first released from 2016 to 2021, and is available to those who sign up for the Apple TV + initiative. by 13 February 20222. To access the offer, simply go to the LG Content Store and follow the instructions on the screen or click on the Apple TV + advertising banner on the main screen of LG TVs.

Apple TV +, available on all LG Smart TVs, is the first video subscription service with original content only and is home to some of the most famous names in the current film landscape. The platform offers a slew of critically acclaimed original movies and TV series, including the globally successful comedy series Ted Lasso, performed and produced by Jason Sudeikis, The Morning Show, starring and produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and the epic saga about world building Foundation, the first television adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s iconic book series. New titles will make their debut just this week, like Dr. Brain, the first Korean original language series based on Hongjacga’s famous webtoon, e Finch, with Tom Hanks marking the follow-up to the global smash hit of Greyhound on Apple TV +.

To better enjoy the entire programming of Apple TV +, LG’s Smart TVs are equipped with the best audio and video technologies: Dolby Atmos And Dolby Vision IQ ensure an immersive experience for all Apple TV + titles mastered with Dolby’s cutting-edge technologies.

To make the viewing experience on models from 2018 even easier and more enjoyable, the LG pointer remote control allows you to browse the contents of Apple TV + quickly and intuitively. Viewers can search, discover and start watching Apple’s streaming service content by simply pointing the remote control or using voice commands thanks to the built-in microphone. 3

# # #

1 The promotion is valid in countries where Apple TV + is available. For more information visit the website: www.lg.com.

2 Reward operation valid for LG 8K and 4K TV models first placed on the market from 2016 to 2021. Trial offer must be redeemed from November 16, 2021 until February 20, 2022 (redemption codes will not be supplied after February 13, 2022). Offer limit for TV and Apple ID. Promotion valid only for new subscribers to the service. The subscription is automatically renewed according to the monthly rate provided by the country of origin unless canceled. Regulation on lg.com/it/promozioni. An Apple ID with registered payment method is required. Apple’s privacy policy terms and restrictions apply. Offer cannot be combined with Apple One or other Apple TV + free trials or offers. Terms may vary and may be changed or canceled at any time without notice. Apple TV + is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Apple is not promoting this promotion. All rights reserved.

3 Voice commands are available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, New Zealand, the Philippines, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam.