LG OLED EX: 30% more luminance thanks to deuterium

LG Display is preparing for the CES 2022 with various innovations, some of which we have already indicated to you in recent days, such as the various concepts based on transparent OLED panels. Today it’s the turn of OLED EX, a proprietary technology that promises a higher level of brightness than standard OLED technologies.

To understand what it is, let’s start with the name: OLED, as many readers will know, the acronym for Organic Led Emitting Diode and that is organic light emitting diode. EX instead, according to what LG stated, the combination of Evolution and eXperience. Nothing particularly explanatory but, as marketing teaches, useful to differentiate the new technology and elevate it compared to traditional OLED panels.

Now we know that OLED panels have the undisputed advantage of being able to drive each individual pixel independently, thus allowing you to recreate truly deep blacks and particularly high contrast ratios. The counterpart, however, is a lower maximum luminance than traditional LED panels. With OLED EX, LG claims it can increase luminance up to 30% more than conventional OLED displays, as well as ensuring better color accuracy and greater sharpness.

The promised benefits over traditional OLED technology are possible, LG explains, thanks to the use of deuterium in the realization of diodes, instead of simple hydrogen. LG does not dwell on particular technical explanations, limiting itself to stating that once stabilized the deuterium is capable of contributing to the increase of luminance, with high stability, in combination with LG’s image processing algorithms. The company also claims that the new OLED EXs allow for thinner bezels, going from 6mm to 4mm on 65-inch panels.

Production of the new OLED EX will start in the second quarter of 2022 at the plants in Paju and Guangzhou, in South Korea and in China. They will be used for the construction of all new models of OLED televisions made in these factories.