LG OLED G2: up to 97 inches diagonal! And the C2 OLED series drops down to 42 inches | CES 2022

As seen in the case of Samsung, LG also focuses on consolidated technologies to renew its 2022 TV range. Also in this case there is no lack of interesting news, with OLED evo panels which permeate the whole range in a deeper way and with a further widening of the maximum diagonal of the self-illuminating organic pixel panels.

OLED up to 97 inches!

It acts as a bridgehead for the new la range G2 series, which widens up to embrace 83 inches diagonally and even presents itself in theunedited 97-inch diagonal, cuts alongside those of 55, 65 and 77 inches. The images are reproduced on the TV by leveraging the new processor α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 and also exploiting the set of technologies Brightness Booster, which exploit new generation algorithms and a new heat dissipation layer to achieve higher brightness peaks.

The new C2 series is also very interesting, which in some cases uses the OLED evo panels and adds two options to the cuts already in the range. The 48, 55, 65 and 77 inch OLED TVs of the C series are now also joined by a colossal 83 inches and a small 42 inches, which will probably make many gamers happy.

Among the innovations introduced by the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 processor there is also an intelligent image management which, as already seen at Samsung, analyzes the video stream and identifies subjects and objects in the foreground, giving them more prominence than the background. On the audio front, the processor is able to process the streams giving life to a virtualized audio system 7.1.2.

Also new on the user interface front, with the new version of the proprietary operating system webOS 22, which now provides personal profiles, which can be accessed from the internal browser, but also with a simple touch on the TV frame at the receiver NFC. The same procedure is also used to quickly and safely activate smartphone screen sharing.

The TV becomes Multi-Room

Especially useful for those homes where there are many TVs and only one connected to set-top-box for the reception of some signals (satellite, cable TV) the function Room To Room Share, which allows you to view the contents of the main TV on another home TV, all via Wi-Fi and without requiring additional wiring or duplicating the set-top-box.

Of course, we always find the system on board ThinQ, which allows you to control the TV with your voice and make it the control hub of your smart home. Compatibility with Matter, a standard that is being imposed on a global level for the management of connected homes.

Playing big

The presence of HDMI 2.1 ports, reduced input lag in game mode, reduced panel response times and support VRR, G-SYNC And FreeSync Premium they also make televisions an excellent alternative for those who want to play on the big screen, with ample possibilities for customization from the panel Game Optimizer.

LG QNED MINI LED

Not only OLED, to meet the needs of a wider audience, LG also updates the QNED TV range, which is based on the proprietary Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and which uses the Mini LED backlight. Starting from the QNED90 series, LG guarantees the perfect certified color consistency, with color rendering guaranteed over time and from different viewing angles.

