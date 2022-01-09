LG OLED, the new range is launched with screens from 97 “up to 42”

The production of smart TVs does not stop and continues undaunted even in January, the month in which more products were born regarding these devices. What are we talking about precisely?

LG it is also renewed this year, showing us its new one wide range of TVs and innovative technology. What makes it special these devices I am, without a doubt, i OLED Evo panels which allow televisions to offer a variety of new performance and an enlargement of the diagonal maximum of self-illuminating pixels.

Or, we can also talk about the new G2 series, which widens up to 83 inches presenting himself, in addition, with that from 97 and alongside others relating to 55, 65 And 77. In short, let’s say that there is much to talk about: let’s see what else they can to offer.

The characteristics of televisions

The reproduced images on the TV leverage the new processor Alpha 9 Gen 5, which takes advantage of algorithms from new generation as well as one heat dissipation layer to reach gods brightness peaks highly greater than before.

We can also analyze the C2, in which i OLED Evo panels and that they can add two options to the cuts in the range, while for the OLED TV from the C series we find those from 48, 55, 65 And 77 inches, together with a device from 83 inches and another from 42 that will make all those who love the gaming.

There intelligent management from the Images, continuing, is another novelty that analyzes the video stream and identifies subjects and objects in first floor, giving them greater prominence than the background. As for the audio, the processor may be able to to process flows to create a virtualized audio system 7.1.2.

We cannot fail to mention the new one user interface relating to the version of the swebOS 22 operating system, which makes available to personal profiles and an internal browser from which you can log in with success. Besides that there is also a procedure to activate in such a way fast and safe sharing the mobile phone screen, making it Interesting also from this point of view.

Along with this we also find a set-top-box for receiving signals satellite and via cable thanks to the function Room To Room Share, and which allows you to view on another television the contents of the main TV without creating nor unnecessary hitches much less of the annoyances that could interrupt the vision.

Finally, we find that the system has been introduced as well ThinQ, with which we can command the device orally and without having to use a remote controller or the cell phone itself. Also Matter and another one interesting setting: we will be able to connect more connected houses with great ease.