LG OLED TV 65ART90 Evo Object Collection: The TV disappears behind the sliding sound system

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
Televisions are getting bigger and bigger and designers must be looking for tricks to make their presence less impactful, especially when turned off they represent an extensive black surface to integrate with the furniture.

LG it often winks at the luxury sector, as done with its rollable OLEDs, large screens capable of disappearing (in whole or in part) inside the base, leaving only the audio system in sight.

In that case, the flexible OLED panel represents the bulk of the cost, for a limited production and for the fact that it is not yet a mature technology and available in volumes. LG therefore thought of a different solution, based on classic flat panels, with a portion of the motorized sliding system.

Similarly to what Bang & Olufsen proposed with its Beovision Harmony (based on LG OLED panel), the TV can be hidden from the audio system. In the case of LG 65ART90 OLED TV, also known as “OLED Evo Object Collection”, the 80W 4.2-channel speaker system integrated into a large panel covered with Kvadrat fabric that can slide in front of the screen.

As already seen on the rollable OLED, the panel can assume three positions: open, closed, partially closed. In the first case it leaves the entire TV screen in plain sight, in the second it hides it completely, in the third it uses a portion of it to give life to an audio system with a large panoramic display, on which to view the music, as well as information such as the time and weather.

On a technical level, the ART90 seems to use the base of the Evo Gallery Design OLED model, which is also part of the Art series. The 65ART90 TV will initially be marketed only in South Korea at a price of 9.9 million won, equal to about 7,430. No details have been released on plans for international distribution.

