LG, the smart TV is on special offer at an all time low

With the approach of the new digital terrestrial and the switch-off of the old frequencies, it becomes increasingly important to have a TV that supports the new technology at home. And fortunately on Amazon they are found excellent smart TV quality and also on special offer. Today is turn of the LG 43UP77006LB, smart TV with 43 ”screen and 4K resolution, on offer at a price of 399 €, the 20% less than the price list. And there is also the possibility of pay it in installments at zero interest.









The small size makes it perfect for any living room and even for a bedroom or bedroom. This is a smart TV launched in 2021, so it has all the functionality and features that one would expect from a smart TV. The screen quality is very high and thanks to the presence of a powerful processor all image imperfections are eliminated. Like most LG smart TVs, the webOS 6.0 operating system which allows you to install dozens of applications, including all those most loved by users. There is also support for voice assistants Alexa and Google Assistant. The offer could end at any moment, so you have to be quick to take advantage of the promotion.

LG 43UP77006LB Smart TV: the technical characteristics

The perfect smart TV for your living room. The LG 43UP77006LB smart TV has all the credentials to be the ideal solution to put at home: compact size, excellent quality screen and the ability to install all the most used applications. Let’s see in detail the features of the LG smart TV.

The screen has a 43 ”diagonal with UltraHD resolution: the images are very real and the colors bright. There is no lack of support for HDR to have an even more immersive viewing experience. In addition, for cinema lovers there is also the FILMMAKER MODE ™ mode which disables the motion smoothing preserving the original aspect ratio, colors and frame rates. For sports lovers, however, there is Sports Alert function which alerts you when the match of your favorite team is about to begin. Everything is managed by the quad core processor 4k which eliminates any type of noise in the videos and creates colors with more vivid contrasts. In addition, for low quality images there is automatic upscaling to bring them as close as possible to 4K resolution.

The support of artificial intelligence could not be missing, which automatically adapts both the brightness and the sound according to the room. TO LG 43UP77006LB smart TV board we find the webOS 6.0 operating system which allows you to access all the most important applications: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, DAZN, YouTube and Twitch. The smart TV also supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants: you just need your voice to change channels or to start an application.

As mentioned above, it LG smart TV it is ready for the new digital terrestrial and there is no need to buy external media.

LG 43UP77006LB Smart TV on offer: price and discount

The LG smart TV 43UP77006LB is in offered on Amazon at a price of 399 €, 20% less than recommended. Buying it today saves you 100 €. There is also the possibility to pay it in installments at zero interest: 5 installments of € 79.80 per month with the service made available by the e-commerce platform. The return period is extended until January 31, 2022. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.