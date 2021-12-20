LG UltraGear: Manufacturer’s First Gaming Notebook with GeForce RTX 3080 and 300Hz Display | CES 2022

LG just announced its first gaming laptop, expanding its premium UltraGear line. The new LG UltraGear 17G90Q it has won the CES 2022 Innovation Award and can boast high-level performance with video games, combined with a refined and elegant design.

On the technical level we find a 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake H processor, a graphics card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q, dual-channel memory and an ultra-fast dual SSD configuration. The integrated monitor uses IPS technology and offers a usable diagonal of 17 inches, with a 1ms response time it’s a 300Hz refresh rate, features that explicitly address the gaming world. In addition, the cooling system uses a vapor chamber system, which promises constant performance even during the longest gameplay.

Official LG UltraGear 17G90Q: all technical specifications

Display : 17.3 “Full HD / 1ms, 300Hz, sRGB 99% IPS LCD

: 17.3 “Full HD / 1ms, 300Hz, sRGB 99% IPS LCD Dimensions and weight : 400 x 271.6 x 20.9 ~ 21.4mm / 2.64Kg

: 400 x 271.6 x 20.9 ~ 21.4mm / 2.64Kg Battery : 93Whr

: 93Whr CPU : 11 Gen Intel Core with Tiger Lake H architecture

: 11 Gen Intel Core with Tiger Lake H architecture GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q Memories : 16 / 32GB of RAM / Up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe storage

: 16 / 32GB of RAM / Up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe storage Doors : 1x USB 4 Gen 3×2 Type C (USB PD-out and Thunderbolt 4) 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 Type C (USB PD-out and DP) 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 HDMI RJ45 microSD Diet

: Color: Purple Gray

The new 17G90Q model offers great computing power, even in terms of graphics, but LG has designed it to facilitate portability: despite the large display and 93 Wh battery, the manufacturer managed to contain it thickness to 21.4 mm and the weight of 2.64 kg. The aluminum chassis and characterized by the exclusive winged UltraGear logo.

The notebook can be managed by the software LG UltraGear Studio, which allows you to customize game-related options and track a variety of performance data in real time, including CPU clock, TDP, and GPU clock. UltraGear Studio can also be used to customize the RGB lighting on the keyboard. LG UltraGear 17G90Q then adopts a two-way audio system compatible with DTS: X Ultra, while on the wireless connectivity side we find an adapter Intel Killer Wireless, which helps ensure a fast and stable network connection, minimizing any latencies.

Unfortunately we still have no information on the arrival of LG’s gaming laptop in Italy: It will initially be available in the United States and South Korea in the first quarter of 2022, but the manufacturer has promised that it will also arrive in other markets.

