LG updates the OLED range: now the cuts go from 42 “to 97” | CES 2022

For years LG has conquered critics and audiences with its high-end TVs, those based on OLED technology, appreciated by both cinephiles and video game enthusiasts. As every year, also in 2022 the multinational updates its range of screens, on the occasion of the CES in Las Vegas. After a first preview, it is confirmed that the G2 series (and some selected models of the C2) will integrate the OLED Evo panels and the processor α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5, which thanks to improved algorithms and better heat dissipation will allow for even brighter images. The 2022 G2 series will include 55 “, 65” and 77 “models, like the previous ones, in addition to two new cuts: 83” and – for the first time on OLEDs – 97 “.

The G2 range is dedicated to TVs characterized by a refined, stylish and, inevitably, extremely expensive design. Those who want to save money without sacrificing quality can instead turn to the C2 series models, which this year also includes the first 42 “OLED, news that will delight those who have always had to give up OLED due to space problems.

As already mentioned, the new models will rely on the processor α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5, which differs from previous incarnations by a improved upscaling algorithm thanks to the adoption of deep learning. The AI ​​Sound Pro technology has also been updated and you can now enjoy virtual 7.1.2 audio via the built-in speakers.

webOS updates to version 22

LG’s news related to TVs is not limited to hardware but also includes software and has been introduced webOS 22, which now allows you to create custom profiles for each family member. Each profile will be able to customize every aspect, from audio / video options to quick access to streaming services, and will receive personalized suggestions on what to watch based on previous activities. To switch between profiles you can use the TV browser or use an NFC smartphone in combination with the Magic Touch on the remote control.

The new function Room To Room Share it also allows you to stream content via cable or satellite to another TV via Wi-Fi, without the need for additional set-top-boxes. ThinQ AI has also been enhanced, which now includes support for the Matter standard for the smart home.

The new webOS will also allow players convenient access to the Game Optimizer menu, which now makes the options for G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium and VRR more easily accessible and will be able to enjoy the Dark Room mode, which adapts the brightness to environments with lights out.

Beyond TV: the new entertainment services (and more)

LG wants to transform the TV into the main hub for entertainment and the new models will integrate a number of new services, starting with the app LIVENow, which allows you to access concerts, live sporting events from the sofa at home. The app 1M HomeDance offers a series of tutorials made by 1MILLION Dance Studio to learn how to dance K-Pop while LG Fitness, as the name suggests, includes a series of training sessions to keep fit (HIIT, stretching sessions and guided meditations), also keeping track of the progress made.

IndependaFinally, it is the first service of tele-healthcare that allows people to easily access video calls with their carers (i caregiver), as well as a number of professional services. Unfortunately, it is only available in Canada and the US.