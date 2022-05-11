LG’s flexible OLED can be folded in and out

Image : LGDisplay

It’s been a slow launch for smartphones morphing into larger-screen tablets using a flexible OLED screen, but LG hopes it can help speed adoption of these adaptable devices and maybe save a few bucks off its own steep prices. , with a new compact OLED displaybecause it can be safely folded both in and out.

If you examine the handful of foldable mobile devices currently available to consumers, you’ll see that they generally take two different approaches. devices like the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 feature an OLED that folds inward, so the screen is protected on the inside when closed, while devices like the Royole FlexPai they have an OLED screen that folds out, leaving it exposed and accessible while the smartphone or tablet is folded in half.

Given how delicate the current crop of OLED screens can be, Samsung’s approach appears to be better suited to consumer devices, as there’s less risk of a protected flip screen being damaged when it closes and slams into a user’s pocket. . The drawback to that approach is that for devices like the Galaxy Fold 3 to be used as a smartphone when folded, a second screen needs to be added on the outside. This undoubtedly contributes to the high prices, as the Fold 3 costs $1,800.

Any flexible OLED screen can be folded in both directions (it’s a neat tech demo we’ve seen since the technology was first introduced decades ago), but screens, their extra protective layers, and even the mechanical hinges on devices are optimized. to increase the durability of bending movements in a single specific direction. It doesn’t have to be that way, however, as LG demonstrated at the 2022 Society for Information Display (SID) trade show currently taking place in San Jose, California. Over there, the company revealed an eight-inch OLED screen that can be folded completely both in and out, as well as a “special folding structure” that minimizes screen creasing while ensuring that a two-way folding mobile device provides a “comfortable” state-of-the-art user experience ”.

Despite the added flexibility, LG claims that the new OLED panel (which has a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels) can still be folded more than 200,000 times without seriously damaging the screen or “compromising its performance”, which are the same. durability claims Samsung makes for the Galaxy Fold 3. But unlike the Galaxy Fold 3, a device using LG’s new panel could go from a larger tablet to a more compact smartphone without the need for an additional screen when it folds out, while still allowing a user to then fold it all the way inside out to ensure the screen is protected when slipped into a pocket or bag. Unfortunately, there’s no timeline for when new devices might adopt LG’s new display technology, but with companies desperate for tricks to help justify the cost of foldable smartphones, it’s safe to assume LG won’t have it. trouble convincing companies to take advantage of it.