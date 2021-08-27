News

Liaison, on Apple TV + the series with Vincent Cassel and Eva Green

Liaison, start shooting

Apple has started the production of Liaison, a new Anglo-French thriller starring the César Award winner Vincent Cassel (The black Swan, Westworld) and the winner of the BAFTA Award Eva Green (Miss Peregrine – Home for Peculiar Children). The series will be released worldwide on Apple TV + and marks the first Apple Original in French and English.

What is Liaison talking about

Liaison is a very high-stakes contemporary thriller that explores how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future. The series combines action with an unpredictable, multi-layered storyline, where espionage and political intrigue stand in the way of a long and passionate love story.

Cast of Liaison, actors in the Apple TV series

The cast includes Peter Mullan (Ozark), the winner of the César Prize Gerard Lanvin (Call my agent!), Daniel Francis (Small Ax), Stanislas Merhar (The Black Book), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Call my agent!), Laetitia Eido (Fauda), Eriq Ebouaney (Rogue City), the rising star BAFTA Bukky Bakray (Rocks) and Emmy Award winner Thierry Frémont (Murder In Mind).

Liaison is co-produced by Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions (Newen group). Executive producers are Gub Neal and Jean Benoit Gillig.

The new Apple Original series is directed by Emmy Award winner Stephen Hopkins (24), created and written by Virginie Brac (Engrenages). Other executive producers include Sarada McDermott, Justin Thomson, Stephen Hopkins and Ed Barlow. Produced by Joanie Blaikie and Eric Jollant.

