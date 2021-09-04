Liaison, previews on the Apple series with Vincent Cassel and Eva Green

The first Apple Original in French and English is a thriller that mixes politics and espionage

Apple has started the production of “Liaison”, a new Anglo-French thriller starring the César Award winner Vincent Cassel (“The Black Swan”, “Westworld”) and the BAFTA Award winner Eva Green (“Miss Peregrine – Home for Peculiar Children”). The series will be released worldwide on Apple TV + and scores the first Apple Original in French and English.

“Liaison” is a very high-stakes contemporary thriller that explores how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future.

The series combines action with an unpredictable, multi-layered storyline, where espionage and political intrigue stand in the way of a long and passionate love story.

The cast includes Peter Mullan (“Ozark”), the winner of the César Award Gerard Lanvin (“Call my agent!”), Daniel Francis (“Small Ax”), Stanislas Merhar (“The Black Book”), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (“Call my agent!”), Laetitia Eido (“Fauda”), Eriq Ebouaney (“Rogue City”), the BAFTA rising star Bukky Bakray (“Rocks”) and Emmy Award winner Thierry Frémont (“Murder In Mind”).

“Liaison” is co-produced by Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions (Newen group). Executive producers are Gub Neal and Jean Benoit Gillig.

The new Apple Original series is directed by Emmy Award winner Stephen Hopkins (“24”), created and written by Virginie Brac (“Engrenages”). Other executive producers include Sarada McDermott, Justin Thomson, Stephen Hopkins and Ed Barlow. Produced by Joanie Blaikie and Eric Jollant.