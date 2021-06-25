Liaison with Eva Green and Vincent Cassell ordered by Apple Tv +

– Commercial break –
Liaison Apple Tv + orders a series with Eva Green and Vincent Cassell
Apple Tv + ordered Liaison a thriller tv series with Eva Green and Vincet Cassell, first project in French and English of the streaming platform.
“Liaison” is a very high-stakes contemporary thriller that explores how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future. The series combines action with an unpredictable, multi-layered storyline, where espionage and political intrigue stand in the way of a long and passionate love story. In addition to the two already mentioned in the cast also Peter Mullan, Gerard Lanvin, Daniel Francis, Stanislas Merhar, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Laetitia Eido, Eriq Ebouaney, Bukky Bakray and Thierry Frémont.
More news
- Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) will make a cameo in the series Strangers by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson for Netflix. In the center, Drew and Eleanor who, after a clandestine meeting, decide to face their bullies.
- AMC Studios has ordered ALLBLK to stream West Philly Baby a drama inspired by Colman Doming’s Dot show. At the center is the story of a Philadelphia family that gathers around the matriarch who is losing her memory as an old secret emerges that threatens to shake the foundations of their family.
- After leaving The Blacklist Megan Boone launched a Weird Sister production company that signed a deal with Sony Pictures Television. Meanwhile, Jon Bokekamp, creator of the series, has also left The Blacklist because after 8 years he needs other stimuli.
- Patrick Gallagher joins the cast of Joe Pickett an original Spectrum Originals series based on the CJ Box novels. Michael Dorman will be a caretaker who along with his family is experiencing social and economic changes in a small town in Wyoming.
- Christian Magby joins the cast of Hungry single-camera pilot comedy by NBC with Demi Lovato, produced by Universal and Hazy Mills written by Suzanne Martin. At the center, a group of friends united by problems with food, in search of love, success and perfection. Lovato is Teddy a food stylist who would like to have a good relationship with food and with men. Magby will be Jared the leader of the support group, confident in his body and fit, everyone wants to be him.
- Picturestart took over the rights to Pineapple Street Jenny Jaclson’s novel focuses on a family that made money in the past in New York and now faces difficulties when the 3 children inherit the money and related problems.
