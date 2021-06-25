Liaison with Eva Green and Vincent Cassell ordered by Apple Tv +





Liaison Apple Tv + orders a series with Eva Green and Vincent Cassell

Apple Tv + ordered Liaison a thriller tv series with Eva Green and Vincet Cassell, first project in French and English of the streaming platform.

“Liaison” is a very high-stakes contemporary thriller that explores how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future. The series combines action with an unpredictable, multi-layered storyline, where espionage and political intrigue stand in the way of a long and passionate love story. In addition to the two already mentioned in the cast also Peter Mullan, Gerard Lanvin, Daniel Francis, Stanislas Merhar, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Laetitia Eido, Eriq Ebouaney, Bukky Bakray and Thierry Frémont.

More news

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) will make a cameo in the series Strangers by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson for Netflix. In the center, Drew and Eleanor who, after a clandestine meeting, decide to face their bullies.

AMC Studios has ordered ALLBLK to stream West Philly Baby a drama inspired by Colman Doming's Dot show. At the center is the story of a Philadelphia family that gathers around the matriarch who is losing her memory as an old secret emerges that threatens to shake the foundations of their family.

After leaving The Blacklist Megan Boone launched a Weird Sister production company that signed a deal with Sony Pictures Television. Meanwhile, Jon Bokekamp, ​​creator of the series, has also left The Blacklist because after 8 years he needs other stimuli.

Patrick Gallagher joins the cast of Joe Pickett an original Spectrum Originals series based on the CJ Box novels. Michael Dorman will be a caretaker who along with his family is experiencing social and economic changes in a small town in Wyoming.

Christian Magby joins the cast of Hungry single-camera pilot comedy by NBC with Demi Lovato, produced by Universal and Hazy Mills written by Suzanne Martin. At the center, a group of friends united by problems with food, in search of love, success and perfection. Lovato is Teddy a food stylist who would like to have a good relationship with food and with men. Magby will be Jared the leader of the support group, confident in his body and fit, everyone wants to be him.

Picturestart took over the rights to Pineapple Street Jenny Jaclson's novel focuses on a family that made money in the past in New York and now faces difficulties when the 3 children inherit the money and related problems.

